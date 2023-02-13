Video
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:20 PM
Home Editorial

Promote hygienic food

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Dear Sir,

It is a famous saying that health is wealth. The people must take care of their health to stay well and away from diseases. For that purpose, the people should not only be careful about what they eat but also about the hygienic conditions of the food.

Eating out is a common lifestyle nowadays. So when people go out to eat, they should care about the hygienic conditions of the food they are going to eat. The intake of unhygienic food is a major problem in our society. It can cause severe health problems. Many food outlets are serving food that is being prepared in unhygienic conditions.

Raids and operation against food outlets should be conducted regularly so that hygienic conditions could be improved.

Sumaya Islam
Dhanmondi, Dhaka



