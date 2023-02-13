Commodity prices yet soaring prior Ramadan

It is barely two weeks ago had we penned an editorial centred on controlling commodity prices before the Holy Ramadan begins, and we also advised authorities concerned with a series of recommendations. And, with the Ramadan a little over a month away, it appears our call only fell in deaf ears.



Scores of traders are still unable to open LCs for importing consumer goods due to dollar shortage. Imported products cannot be redeemed due to lack of dollars. In addition, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has already declared price of imported goods is currently 59 per cent higher than last year.



Under such circumstances, there are enough reasons to believe that there may be a shortage of consumer goods during the holy month.



On one hand, prices of daily essentials have increased almost in a steady manner due to abnormal hike in energy price, crunch in dollar reserves at banks and Russia-Ukraine War - while on the other, dubious traders have now indulged in a sinister game of hoarding, manipulate supplies and hike prices even further as Ramadan is about to set in.



In a nutshell, controlling of commodity price scenario seems to be slipping out of regulators hands.



While we agree on some of the logical and realistic factors behind abnormal price hike before Ramadan � there are also a number of unethical practices and illogical reasons behind recent price hikes.



Among the reasons there is also the tendency of traders to make excessive profits. When the month of fasting arrives, a group of traders and unscrupulous businessmen deliberately create instability in the market as witnessed from previous years.



As far as illegal hoarding is concerned, we are drawing urgent attention of law enforcement agencies to crackdown on hoarders the soonest. In addition, city corporation and kitchen market authorities must beef up market monitoring activities right from this moment.



Though the government has repeatedly assured that there are �adequate� stocks of essential commodities, but on the ground there is gross disparity between availability, supplies and prices of kitchen essentials. Even the prime minister�s recent appeal on not to hike prices in Ramadan was not taken seriously.



A regular phenomenon as it may be, our kitchen market reality before this year�s Ramadan once again indicates to all-pervading flaws and weaknesses in our market monitoring mechanism as well as zero law enforcement.



In conclusion, situation demands all stakeholders in the essential commodity supply chain to come under a single umbrella and address the abnormal price hike reality together.

That said � the government must bring local importers, wholesalers, and retailers under an urgent consultative process to deter abnormal price hike in Ramadan.



Time is running out.



