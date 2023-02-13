US recognition of 1971 genocide from geopolitical, bilateral and moral perspectives

On October 15, a bipartisan resolution was introduced in the US Congress for the recognition of the Pakistani atrocities against the Bengalis during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 as �genocide�, the condemnation of Pakistan for its role in the genocide and the call for prosecution of its perpetrators. While the resolution is yet to be passed, the step itself has been a watershed moment in the history of the US�Bangladeshi relations considering the US role in the 1971 war. Questions have invariably arisen regarding the goals and motivations of the US step, which has been undertaken so long after the actual events. The possible US goals and motivations can be explained through the changing global and regional geopolitical and geo-economic situation, using the dynamics of US�Bangladeshi bilateral relations and from a moral�humanitarian perspective.



First of all, the US initiative to recognize the 1971 Bangladeshi genocide has to be viewed through geopolitical, geostrategic and geo-economic prisms, through the viewpoint of US priorities in the changing global and regional contexts and through the lens of the ongoing transformations in US�Bangladeshi and US�Pakistani relations.



During the Cold War and the height of the War on Terror, the US greatly valued Pakistan�s geopolitical and geostrategic position, first as a �strategic buffer� against possible Soviet expansion towards South Asia and the Arabian Sea as part of the US policy of containment against the Communist Soviet Union, and then as a �springboard� for the US-led fight against transnational terrorism in Afghanistan and Central Asia. Accordingly, Washington sought to maintain good relationships with Islamabad during these decades and consequently, the US did not feel the necessity to recognize the 1971 genocide. On the other hand, during the same period, the US accorded comparatively lesser importance to Bangladesh that it did to Pakistan. While the US undertook steps to detach Bangladesh from the Soviet sphere of influence during the Cold War and then sought to achieve Bangladeshi cooperation with regards to transnational terrorism in the early 21st century, it continued to view the 3rdlargest state in South Asia with somewhat lesser importance and through the �lens of India�.



However, in the late 2010s and early 2020s, incremental shifts started to appear in the US approach vis-�-vis Pakistan and Bangladesh. The elimination of the threat of Russian expansion towards the Arabian Sea, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the diminishing importance of the War on Terror for Washington, the meteoric political-economic rise of China and consequent intensification of Sino�US rivalry � all contributed to the reduction of Pakistan�s importance in the eyes of US policymakers. Furthermore, the US�Pakistani relations have been strained by a number of factors in the recent years, including the growing Sino�Pakistani strategic ties (including Pakistan�s enthusiastic participation in the Chinese-financed BRI project), Pakistani neutrality in the Syrian Civil War, the refusal of Pakistan to provide the US with air bases, the gradual Russian�Pakistani rapprochement and finally Pakistan�s refusal to condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine. Accordingly, it is entirely plausible that parts of the US policy elite would like to pressurize Pakistan by taking the initiative to recognize the 1971 genocide and thus threatening them with a situation in which the Pakistani state and the Pakistan Armed Forces (considered the actual kingmaker in Pakistani politics and the most trusted institution in Pakistan) would be internationally discredited.



On the other hand, during the same period, Bangladesh�s geostrategic and geo-economic significance continued to increase in the eyes of the US policymakers. With the military-economic rise of China, the growing geopolitical and geo-economic importance of the Asia�Pacific region and the increasing Sino�US competition have resulted in the US pivot to the Asia�Pacific region and shifted its focus from the Greater Middle East to this region. Consequently, the importance of Bangladesh, with its burgeoning population, its increasingly robust economic development, its large internalmarket, and its strategic location on the Bay of Bengal andat the confluence of South and Southeast Asia, increased from the US viewpoint. While Dhaka�s strategic partnership with Beijing and historic ties with Moscow, as well as the internal political dynamics of Bangladesh, are viewed somewhatnegatively in Washington, they have sought to secure Bangladeshi cooperation in the implementation of their Indo�Pacific Strategy and to reduce Chinese influence in the country. Since the 1971 genocide continues to be a national trauma for the Bangladeshis and the discourses about the genocide continue to form parts of Bangladeshi state and national identities, it is possible that the US is seeking to gain the goodwill of Bangladesh by undertaking the initiative to recognize the 1971 genocide.



So, by undertaking the initiative to recognize the 1971 genocide, the US might be seeking to coerce Pakistan, whose geopolitical importance has somewhat diminished in US eyes, into changing its policy preferences. Meanwhile, through this initiative, the US might be seeking to mollify Bangladesh, whose geopolitical importance has increased in proportion to Pakistan, through this symbolic gesture.



Secondly, while the trajectory of US�Bangladeshi relations has generally moved towards a positive direction, some thorny issues continue to pester the relationship. This can be exemplified by the developments during and after the 8th United States�Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue held on 20 March in Dhaka. While the dialogue was held in a friendly atmosphere without mutual recriminations, a number of key issues, including the US sanctions on the Bangladeshi elite security agency Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its officials, the reinstatement of GSP facilities for Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi stance towards the Russian�Ukrainian War, have remained unresolved.



Washington has neither agreed to lift the sanctions on RAB and its officials nor provided Dhaka with any assurances regarding the GSP facilities. On the other hand, while the US has urged Bangladesh to take a proactive role regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine (for instance, condemnation of Russia), Bangladesh, owing to its non-aligned foreign policy tradition, the absence of any significant stake in Eastern Europe and its military-economic ties with Russia, has generally abstained from undertaking such steps (for instance, by abstaining from voting on anti-Russian resolutions in the United Nations General Assembly). It is possible that by undertaking the initiative to recognize the 1971 genocide, Washington is trying to �make good� for its non-lifting of sanctions on RAB and non-reinstatement of GSP facilities and to provide Dhaka with an incentive to change its view regarding the war in Ukraine.



Finally, it should be remembered that the US was partially responsible for enabling the 1971 genocide. By strongly supporting the Pakistani attempts to crush the Bangladeshi independence movement, by dismissing the Pakistani atrocities against the Bengalis as the �internal affairs� of Pakistan, by supplying Pakistan with military hardware, by providing Pakistan with moral, political and diplomatic support at the international level and by threatening military intervention on Pakistan�s behalf at the last moment, the US empowered the Pakistanis to continue their genocidal campaign against the Bengali civilians in 1971. Therefore, if the US recognizes the 1971 atrocities as �genocide� and condemns Pakistan, it would be an implicit admission that the policies of the US towards Bangladesh in 1971 were wrong.



Irrespective of its geopolitical and bilateral diplomatic motivations, such a step on the part of the US would not only be morally commendable but also serve as an excellent example for the world community with regards to similar humanitarian disasters. It should be noted that China�s role in the 1971 war was similar to that of the US, however, China has never undertook a similar step. Despite that, Bangladesh maintains a robust strategic partnership with China. So, such a step on the part of the US could be ground-breaking.



While the proposed resolution has not yet been adopted in the US Congress, the step itself can be considered to be in the right direction. If the US ultimately recognizes the 1971 genocide, it will definitely serve as a positive element in the US�Bangladeshi relations by removing a longstanding issue of historical acrimony, by creating goodwill on both sides and by facilitating further cooperation in various sectors.



- Md Himel Rahman, Master�s student at the Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka