

Legendary editor Abdus Salam: His legacy lives on



Salam is known for his ability to startle the readers and coax new perspective through subtle argument, inventive writing style and drawing imagery and parallel from literature, art, history and philosophy. He made his influential presence in the then Pakistan by remaining committed to the core principles of journalism. This courageous journalist had a clear and unequivocal stand that there can be no double standards, no confusion between fair and foul and no grounds can justify the harming of innocent people. His exacting and ingenious writing advanced the exploratory spirit of his time and creative journalism.



Abdus Salam used to believe in developing an agenda on the fundamental values of democracy, human rights and freedom of expression. He looked for a media fit for getting the best possible opportunity to have access to expose corruption, irregularity and anti-people laws and policies.



With an award-winning career that spans nearly 30 years, Salam�s writing encompasses a variety of subjects, including politics and economy, as the basis of his journalism as the fourth estate is virtuous and ethical. He was instrumental in taking the then English newspaper Pakistan Observer to new heights. He considers journalism as a watchdog for corruption and irregularities to bring an unequivocal responsibility for journalists to be equally skilled and hard-working.



Salam who showcased outstanding writings is considered as highly influential and a risk-taker in the then media domain, but today we find a meagre example of his type.



Salam was born on August 2, 1910 in the village of South Dharmapur of Chhagalnaiya upazila of Feni. Abdus Salam, son of Dula Mia Munshi was genius in the very early stage of his life.



He did his MA with honours in English Language and Literature from Presidency College, Kolkata and got the Tony Memorial Gold Medal for being the best English graduate.



Salam worked as an English professor for a short period and then joined the Audit Service of the Government of Bengal.



After the partition of India, he opted for service to Pakistan, came to Dhaka in August 1947 and became the Deputy Accountant General of East Pakistan. However, he found the domination of non Bengalees in Pakistan government service unbearable, and resigned to join the editorial section of the Pakistan Observer and soon became its Editor in 1949.



His thought-provoking editorials exposing the outrageous discrimination against Bengalees in East Pakistan angered the government so much that they kept looking for an excuse to take revenge on him. On February 12, 1952 Salam wrote an editorial comparing the nepotism of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Khwaja Nazimuddin. He was imprisoned and the Pakistan Observer paper was banned.



When elections were held in East Pakistan, he was nominated by the United Front as a member of Sher e Bangla�s Krishak Sramik Party in 1954 and became a member of East Pakistan Legislative Assembly, winning the election by a huge margin.



After the liberation of Bangladesh, Abdus Salam wrote an editorial entitled �The Supreme Test�, giving the new government some constructive advice. He was forced to resign from a position he held since 1949.



He became the founder DG of PIB, a position he held until his death on February 13, 1977.



Abdus Salam is a recipient of the Ekushey Padak for his contribution to journalism. The image he created through his columns remain firmly in the popular imagination of the readers.



The journalist community are remembering Abdus Salam at a time with various limitations. Remembering Salam also encourages us to hold great promise that we focus on what unites us, and not on what divides us. The journalist community must make every effort to create a media where all journalists have ample opportunity to develop their individual capacities in a safe and supportive atmosphere as a matter of national priority, and this is how we can show respect to illustrious Editor Abdus Salam.



- The writer is a senior journalist



Today marks the 46th death anniversary of legendary editor Abdus Salam who always used his talent and invested intellectual power in guiding the country towards an equilibrium between the interests of people and the government. Late Abdus Salam was the Editor of the then Pakistan Observer which was renamed as the Bangladesh Observer after the liberation of the country.Salam is known for his ability to startle the readers and coax new perspective through subtle argument, inventive writing style and drawing imagery and parallel from literature, art, history and philosophy. He made his influential presence in the then Pakistan by remaining committed to the core principles of journalism. This courageous journalist had a clear and unequivocal stand that there can be no double standards, no confusion between fair and foul and no grounds can justify the harming of innocent people. His exacting and ingenious writing advanced the exploratory spirit of his time and creative journalism.Abdus Salam used to believe in developing an agenda on the fundamental values of democracy, human rights and freedom of expression. He looked for a media fit for getting the best possible opportunity to have access to expose corruption, irregularity and anti-people laws and policies.With an award-winning career that spans nearly 30 years, Salam�s writing encompasses a variety of subjects, including politics and economy, as the basis of his journalism as the fourth estate is virtuous and ethical. He was instrumental in taking the then English newspaper Pakistan Observer to new heights. He considers journalism as a watchdog for corruption and irregularities to bring an unequivocal responsibility for journalists to be equally skilled and hard-working.Salam who showcased outstanding writings is considered as highly influential and a risk-taker in the then media domain, but today we find a meagre example of his type.Salam was born on August 2, 1910 in the village of South Dharmapur of Chhagalnaiya upazila of Feni. Abdus Salam, son of Dula Mia Munshi was genius in the very early stage of his life.He did his MA with honours in English Language and Literature from Presidency College, Kolkata and got the Tony Memorial Gold Medal for being the best English graduate.Salam worked as an English professor for a short period and then joined the Audit Service of the Government of Bengal.After the partition of India, he opted for service to Pakistan, came to Dhaka in August 1947 and became the Deputy Accountant General of East Pakistan. However, he found the domination of non Bengalees in Pakistan government service unbearable, and resigned to join the editorial section of the Pakistan Observer and soon became its Editor in 1949.His thought-provoking editorials exposing the outrageous discrimination against Bengalees in East Pakistan angered the government so much that they kept looking for an excuse to take revenge on him. On February 12, 1952 Salam wrote an editorial comparing the nepotism of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Khwaja Nazimuddin. He was imprisoned and the Pakistan Observer paper was banned.When elections were held in East Pakistan, he was nominated by the United Front as a member of Sher e Bangla�s Krishak Sramik Party in 1954 and became a member of East Pakistan Legislative Assembly, winning the election by a huge margin.After the liberation of Bangladesh, Abdus Salam wrote an editorial entitled �The Supreme Test�, giving the new government some constructive advice. He was forced to resign from a position he held since 1949.He became the founder DG of PIB, a position he held until his death on February 13, 1977.Abdus Salam is a recipient of the Ekushey Padak for his contribution to journalism. The image he created through his columns remain firmly in the popular imagination of the readers.The journalist community are remembering Abdus Salam at a time with various limitations. Remembering Salam also encourages us to hold great promise that we focus on what unites us, and not on what divides us. The journalist community must make every effort to create a media where all journalists have ample opportunity to develop their individual capacities in a safe and supportive atmosphere as a matter of national priority, and this is how we can show respect to illustrious Editor Abdus Salam.- The writer is a senior journalist