Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:19 PM
Poor people get sewing machines at Kamalganj

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent


KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 12: Sewing machines were provided to 50 beneficiaries, and winter clothes were distributed among 200 helpless people in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Moulvibazar District administration organized the distribution programme at Moulvibazar Zilla Shilpakala Academy Bhaban in the afternoon in collaboration with Al Khair Foundation.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Nahid Ahsan was present as the chief guest at the programme.

Local Government Deputy Director Mallika Dey, Additional DC (ADC) (General) Prabhangshu Som Mahan, ADC (Education and ICT) Barnali Pal, Additional District Magistrate Shahina Akter, and Al Khayer Foundation Country Director Tarek Mahmood Sajib, among others, were also present at that time.


