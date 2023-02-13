Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two people murdered in Cumilla, Jashore

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

A young man and a female polytechnic student have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cumilla and Jashore, on Friday.

CUMILLA: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death over cigarette smoking in Gobindapur area in the city.

The incident took place in front of Kazi Mansoor's Home in the city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rajib, 22, a resident of Gobindapur area.

Police and local sources said Rajib had a previous enmity with Rabbi of the same area over cigarette smoking. As a sequel to it, Rabbi and his accomplices stabbed Rajib and ran away at around 8 pm, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Later on, Rajib succumbed to injuries on the way to the DMCH at around 10 pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

JASHORE: The decomposed body of a female polytechnic student was recovered from a septic tank in the district on Friday, ten days after she went missing.

The body of Jesmine Akter Pinky was recovered from the septic tank by the members of Rapid Action Battalion  (RAB-6).
RAB-6 Jashore Camp Company Commander M Naziur Rahman said Pinky was murdered by her classmate Ahsan Kabir Angkur.

Jesmine Akter Pinky was the daughter of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Kazirhat Kaoria Village under Kolaroa Upazila in Satkhira District. She was a second year student of Jashore Polytechnic Institute.

The RAB-6 official said Jesmine's body was recovered from a septic tank situated at the western side of Ahsan Habib's house in Burujbagan area under Sharsha Upazila at around 3pm on Friday.

At the same time, RAB-6 arrested Ahsan Kabir Angkur, son of Akbar Ali of the same area, who allegedly murdered Jesmine. He was Jesmine's classmate.

M Naziur Rahman further said there was a love affair in between Jesmine, 18 and Angkur, 18. As the love affair between them had deteriorated, Angkur called in Jasmine to his house tactfully some nine to ten days back. Then he murdered the girl slitting her throat and dumped the body into the isolated septic tank near his house.

As Jesmine went on missing, his father filed a general diary with Kotwali PS in the district town. Later, RAB-6 arrested the accused and recovered the body.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get sewing machines at Kamalganj
Two people murdered in Cumilla, Jashore
Flower prices go up ahead of Valentine’s Day
Students get financial assistance at Kaliganj
Obituary
Man fined for selling soil in Jhenidah
Five females among six people ‘commit suicide’
Three nabbed with drugs in Rangamati, Sirajganj


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft