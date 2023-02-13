Two people murdered in Cumilla, Jashore

A young man and a female polytechnic student have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cumilla and Jashore, on Friday.



CUMILLA: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death over cigarette smoking in Gobindapur area in the city.



The incident took place in front of Kazi Mansoor's Home in the city on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Rajib, 22, a resident of Gobindapur area.



Police and local sources said Rajib had a previous enmity with Rabbi of the same area over cigarette smoking. As a sequel to it, Rabbi and his accomplices stabbed Rajib and ran away at around 8 pm, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



Later on, Rajib succumbed to injuries on the way to the DMCH at around 10 pm.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Officer-in-Charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.



JASHORE: The decomposed body of a female polytechnic student was recovered from a septic tank in the district on Friday, ten days after she went missing.



The body of Jesmine Akter Pinky was recovered from the septic tank by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6).

RAB-6 Jashore Camp Company Commander M Naziur Rahman said Pinky was murdered by her classmate Ahsan Kabir Angkur.



Jesmine Akter Pinky was the daughter of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Kazirhat Kaoria Village under Kolaroa Upazila in Satkhira District. She was a second year student of Jashore Polytechnic Institute.



The RAB-6 official said Jesmine's body was recovered from a septic tank situated at the western side of Ahsan Habib's house in Burujbagan area under Sharsha Upazila at around 3pm on Friday.



At the same time, RAB-6 arrested Ahsan Kabir Angkur, son of Akbar Ali of the same area, who allegedly murdered Jesmine. He was Jesmine's classmate.



M Naziur Rahman further said there was a love affair in between Jesmine, 18 and Angkur, 18. As the love affair between them had deteriorated, Angkur called in Jasmine to his house tactfully some nine to ten days back. Then he murdered the girl slitting her throat and dumped the body into the isolated septic tank near his house.



As Jesmine went on missing, his father filed a general diary with Kotwali PS in the district town. Later, RAB-6 arrested the accused and recovered the body.



However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.



