

Flower prices go up ahead of Valentine’s Day



On this occasion, prices of flowers, especially red rose and red balloon have made a surging-rise-up amid increasing demand among people, especially youngsters in the district city.



Flower is regarded as a symbol of love, beauty, and a gift of nature. Flowers are used to provoke feeling of love and happiness. Flowers have power to make people happy and cheerful.



Red flowers are considered an integral part of this celebration. Everyone wants to have the best combination of roses for presenting as gift to their friends and loved ones.



Simanto Shaha, a student of Rajshahi University, alleged, due to the increased demand of flower, sellers often create a fake shortage of flowers in order to mint more and more money from the enthusiastic buyers.



Nikhil Hussain, a flower seller at Shaheb Bazaar area in the city said, shopkeepers are not concerned with whatever opinion people have about Valentine's Day. But this is only a business day for them, he added.



Usually, one rose is available at Tk 10-20. But now it is selling at Tk 30- 60 per piece.



Minhazul Islam, a flower buyer at Zero-point, said, most buyers do not hesitate to pay higher prices in buying such things. They avoid price-bargaining. It is not a basic necessity but luxury, he added.



