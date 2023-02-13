Students get financial assistance at Kaliganj



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Feb 12: Financial assistance and scholarship of Tk 19 lakh 30 thousand have been provided to the meritorious students who obtained GPA-5, some educational institutions, and poor and disabled students in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.



Wadud Bhuiyan Scholarship Project organized a programme at Government Labour College hall room in Kaliganj on Saturday morning where the meritorious students were honoured and given this assistance.



Chairman of the project Dr Mohammad Waduduzzaman Bhuiyan presided over the programme.



Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain Palash, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Assadikzaman, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Noor-e-Jannat, and Kaliganj Government Labour College Principal Chowdhury Mizanur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



