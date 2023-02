KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 12: Bir Muktijodda Siddique Ullah, retired teacher of Charlorence High School in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, passed away on Friday night. He was 70.



His Namaz-e-janaza was held on Saturday morning. Later on, he was laid down at his family graveyard in Charpagla area of Torabganj Union with state dignity.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Suchitro Ranjan Das, former commanders of Muktijodda Command Safique Uddin and Abu Taher condoled his death.



He left behind his wife, six sons and two daughters to mourn his death.