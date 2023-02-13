Man fined for selling soil in Jhenidah



JHENIDAH, Feb 12: A man has been fined for digging a pond without prior permission in Shailkupa Upazila of the district.



Shailkupa Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Razia Akter Chowdhury conducted a mobile court in Shaheed Nagar Village and fined Iliyas Hossain Tk 50,000 for selling soil after digging a pond.



The UNO said prior permission of deputy commissioner is a must if anyone wants to cut soil in land. Legal steps would be taken if anyone violates the law, the UNO added.



