Five females among six people ‘commit suicide’

Six people including three woman and two female HSC examinees have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in six districts- Rajshahi, Faridpur, Bogura, Noakhali, Pabna and Dinajpur, in four days.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A housewife has allegedly committed suicide over family feud in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



Deceased Priya Khatun, 20, was the wife of Islam Ali, a resident of Digha Dariatala Village under Bausa Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, Priya's mother-in-law Nojera Begum saw the body was hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning when she broke open the door of it after not getting response from inside the room for long.



Then she informed the matter to police.



"I do not find any real reason behind her suicide. Priya had an altercation with her husband Islam Ali over visiting her father's house in Pabna for last few days," said Nojera Begum.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



FARIDPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Nazmul Sheikh, 27, a resident of Mayna Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said the youth hanged himself from the ceiling of his room at night due to a family feud with his wife.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Boalmari PS Monir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



BOGURA: A woman has reportedly committed suicide in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Rani Akter, 26, daughter of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Shibpur Village of the upazila.



According to police and local sources, the woman committed suicide at her father's home due to a family dispute over phone call with her husband in the afternoon.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the incident.



NOAKHALI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Companiganj Upazila of the district after not getting a scooter from her husband.



The deceased was identified as Taslima Akhter Rikta, 28, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Fakhrul Islam Masum, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Char Kankra Union in the upazila. She was the mother of two children.



Local sources said Taslima's husband Masum came to his village home about two months back on a vacation. Taslima demanded to buy her a scooter at that time. As Masum refused to buy him the vehicle due to social issues, the couple were often locked into quarrels.



As a sequel to it, Taslima drank poison in the house at around 2 am.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Companiganj Upazila Health first and then to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, but she was referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.



Later on, Taslima died at the CMCH at around 6 pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



Companiganj PS OC Md Sadequr Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy on Friday.



Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



However, Taslima was buried at her family graveyard on Friday evening.



SANTHIA, PABNA: A female HSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Santhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday as she failed in the examinations.



The incident took place in Rangamatia Village under Nandanpur Union of the upazila in the evening.



The deceased was identified as Sadia Sultana, 18, daughter of Abu Sayeed, a resident of the area. She participated in the HSC examinations from Humanities Department at Santhia Women's Degree College this year.



Police and local sources said the result of the HSC examinations published on Wednesday. The result showed Sadia failed in English.



Following this, Sadia hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the evening.



Later on, the family members rescued her, but she died before being taken to hospital.



She was buried at a local graveyard at around 11pm.



Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



DINAJPUR: An HSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide after not getting GPA-5 in the examinations in the district town on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Madhya Balubari Darjeeling Road Mohalla in the town at noon.



The deceased was identified as Nawshin Jahan, 18, Jahangir Alam, a resident of the area. She sat for the HSC examinations from Science Section Dinajpur Government Women's College.



Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam said Nawshin hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at noon soon after the result was published.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



Police have also recovered a suicide note beside the body, where the deceased mentioned her grief of not getting GPA-5.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kotwali PS in this regard, the OC added.



