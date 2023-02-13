Video
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:18 PM
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in Rangamati, Sirajganj

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rangamati and Sirajganj, on Saturday.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 33 litres of liquor from Kaptai Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested man is Tarun Dey, 52, a resident of Notunbazar area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Al Amin said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Notunbazar area in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kaptai PS against him, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 210 grams of heroin worth about Tk 20 lakh from Sirajganj Municipality on Saturday morning.

The arrested are: Humayun Kabir, 38, hails from Santhia Upazila in Pabna; and Sanjida Begum, 30, from Rehaichar Village of Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila.

RAB-12 Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Ershadur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in New Market area of the town and arrested the duo along with the heroin.


