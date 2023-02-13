Two minors drown in Bhola, Chattogram

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Chattogram, in two days.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Shawon, 5, son of Faruk Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Badarpur Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond nearby the house while he was playing beside it.



Later on, the family members saw the child was floating on water in the pond in the evening and rescued him.



They, later, rushed him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the incident.



CHATTOGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year old minor girl drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nifta, daughter of Hasan, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Hathazari Municipality.



According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond nearby her house while she was playing beside it. The deceased's family members saw the child was floating on water in the pond in the afternoon and rescued her.



They, later, took her to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.



