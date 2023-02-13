

Govt providing welfare services: Minister



While addressing the chief guest at a blanket distribution function Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, made the remark. The function was held on Saturday evening at the circuit house in the district town.



It was organized by the district administration; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman presided over it.



Additional Superintendent of Police Sheikh Mostafijur Rahman, and Additional DC (General) Monira Parvin were present.



Blankets were distributed among Imams of different mosques and Madrasas.



"We believe in non-discriminatory development ideology in both rural and urban areas among male female irrespective of religion," he added.



Zilla Parishad organized blanket distribution on Friday on its premises.



Zilla Parishsd Chairman Salma Rahman Happy attended it as the chief guest. Chief Executive Officer Rebeka Khan was in the chair.

Chairman said, 700 blankets were distributed in seven upazilas from the own revenue fund.



Sadar Upazilla Chairman Alhaj Mosibur Rahman Khalaq and elected members of Zilla Parishad were present at that function.



