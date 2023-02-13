Saudi Arabia to send two astronauts to the International Space Station

GHINWA OBEID, Feb 12: Saudi Arabia will send its first two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) during the second quarter of 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.



Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission in an accomplishment that comes in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The spaceflight is set to launch from the United States to the ISS.



The move aims to boost national capabilities in the field of human spaceflight and help the Kingdom benefit from the opportunities provided by the international space industry, SPA said. AL ARABIYA