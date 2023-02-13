Video
Home Foreign News

Tripura Election 2023

Incumbent BJP faces challenge from left-Congress alliance

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Feb 12: In four days, Tripura will vote for a new government and elect a 60-member assembly. The incumbent BJP will be facing off against the Left-Congress alliance, with the newly-formed Tipra Motha emerging as the third force in this election.

Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for the BJP for the assembly polls in Tripura, which will go to polls on February 16.

Addressing a public rally in Unakoti, Mr Shah targeted the Congress and the Left for ignoring the tribals in the state. "If you want to be rescued from 'triple trouble' of Cong, CPI(M), Tipra Motha, vote for double-engine BJP government," he said.

Amit Shah arrived in the state on Saturday night and was received at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb, party sources said.

The northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland go to polls this month with elections due in Tripura on February 16 followed by Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, with results on March 2.

The terms of all three state assemblies, each with a strength of 60 members, end in March - Nagaland on March 12, Meghalaya on March 15 and Tripura on March 22.    NDTV


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
