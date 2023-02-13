Video
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, but with no preconditions, diplomat insists

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

MOSCOW, Feb 12:  Russia is ready to engage with Ukraine, but there should not be any preconditions for talks that should be based on the existing reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Zvezda television.

 "Yes, according to the classics, any hostilities end up in talks, and, naturally, as we have said before, we will be ready for such talks, but only if those are talks with no preconditions, talks that would be based on the existing reality," the senior Russian diplomat said, according to a fragment of the interview posted on the TV channel's website.

However, it is not Kiev, but Washington and Brussels who make the decision on talks with Moscow, Vershinin said. "First of all, there have been [talks] before - you remember Minsk and you remember Istanbul. And you remember that those were broken off by Ukraine, but you are well aware that decisions are being made not in Kiev, decisions are being made in other capitals, primarily in Washington and Brussels. So, inquiries should be sent there," he added.

Commenting on whether such talks could be held under the current US president, Joe Biden, Vershinin said, "This does not depend on us, we have made our position clear, and if only Mr. Biden were cautious and wise enough, I mean him and his entourage," he added.    TASS


