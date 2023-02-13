Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Broad hails McCullum's England impact ahead of first NZ Test

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

WELLINGTON, FEB 12: Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad says coach Brendon McCullum's focus on fun has not just revitalised the team's Test fortunes but could grow global interest in the game.

Broad is set to return for the two-Test series against New Zealand starting in Mount Maunganui on Thursday, having missed the 3-0 series win in Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter.

The 36-year-old said returning to the England set-up under former Black Caps captain McCullum had been a pleasure.

Riding high on the back of nine wins from 10 Tests overseen by the attack-minded coach, England's players have spent much of their two weeks of preparation focusing on team bonding, including countless rounds of golf.

"It's been one of the best, most enjoyable starts to a tour that I've ever had in my time," Broad told journalists.
"I think Baz (McCullum) has got a great mentality for the group, and life really.

"In this environment, I don't think I've ever heard stats or numbers mentioned once. It's all about going with the feel of the game and taking the positive option at all times."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, England in cruise control at Women's T20 World Cup
Broad hails McCullum's England impact ahead of first NZ Test
Australia call up Kuhnemann for India's 'extreme spin' challenge
Four matches of Federation Cup handball decided in opener
Aus cricketers blasted over 'humiliation' by India
PM greets sprinter Imranur Rahman
Country's best athletes, organisers honoured
Shakib's Barishal eliminated after Shamim-show


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft