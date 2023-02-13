Broad hails McCullum's England impact ahead of first NZ Test

WELLINGTON, FEB 12: Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad says coach Brendon McCullum's focus on fun has not just revitalised the team's Test fortunes but could grow global interest in the game.



Broad is set to return for the two-Test series against New Zealand starting in Mount Maunganui on Thursday, having missed the 3-0 series win in Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter.



The 36-year-old said returning to the England set-up under former Black Caps captain McCullum had been a pleasure.



Riding high on the back of nine wins from 10 Tests overseen by the attack-minded coach, England's players have spent much of their two weeks of preparation focusing on team bonding, including countless rounds of golf.



"It's been one of the best, most enjoyable starts to a tour that I've ever had in my time," Broad told journalists.

"I think Baz (McCullum) has got a great mentality for the group, and life really.



"In this environment, I don't think I've ever heard stats or numbers mentioned once. It's all about going with the feel of the game and taking the positive option at all times." AFP



