Australia call up Kuhnemann for India's 'extreme spin' challenge

NAGPUR, FEB 12: Australia called up left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to bolster the squad ahead of its second match against India, with coach Andrew McDonald saying Sunday he had a "live chance" of making his Test debut in Delhi.



The tourists suffered an innings and 132-run hammering inside three days of the opener in Nagpur on Saturday to trail the four-match series 1-0.



Kuhnemann, a 26-year-old bowler who played four one-day internationals last year, would strengthen Australia's spin resources, with his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson due to return home for the birth of his first child. AFP



