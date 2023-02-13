Four matches of Federation Cup handball decided in opener

Four matches -- two of men's and two of women's -- of Walton Federation Cup handball (man's and woman's) were decided on the opening day (Sunday) match held at Shaheed (Captain) M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.



On the day's men's group matches, Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Team Handball Dhaka by 34-22 goals after leading the first half by 15-9 goals while Border Guard Bangladesh defeated Bangladesh Ansar and VDP by 31-24 goals after dominating the first half by 14-13 goals.



In the women's group, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outplayed Tetulia Upazila Sports Association by 36-24 goals after dominating the first half by 21-15 goals while Bangladesh Police Handball Club outclassed Handball Training Center Dhaka by 29-14 goals after leading the first half by 19-10 goals.



Earlier, former senior secretary and Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute's chief executive officer Dr Md. Jafar Uddin formally inaugurated the competition as the chief guest.



Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor presided over the opening ceremony.



BHF's vice president and managing committee's chairman Golam Habib and BHF's executive member and managing committee's secretary Selim Mia Babu, among others, were present on the occasion.



A total of eight teams, four of men's and equal number of women's, are taking part in the meet, sponsored by Walton High-tech Industries Limited and organized by BHF.



Participating teams:

Men's teams - Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Border Guard Bangladesh and Team Handball Dhaka,

Women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Handball Training Center Dhaka and Tetulia Upazila Sports Association. BSS



