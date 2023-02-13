Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PM greets sprinter Imranur Rahman

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

PM greets sprinter Imranur Rahman

PM greets sprinter Imranur Rahman

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated country's fastest sprinter Imranur Rahman for his remarkable success in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship, said a Bangladesh Athletics Federation's (BAF) press release.

Imranur Rahman created history as he became the first Bangladeshi to win gold medal in the 60m sprint in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on Saturday night.

Apart from the Prime Minister, State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, BAF's President and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, BOA's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, presidents and general secretaries of different sports federations and sports fans from different professions from the country and abroad also greeted Imranur for his success.

Besides, World Athletics Federation's president Sebastian Coe, Asian Athletics Federation's president Dahlan Jumaan al-Hamad and president of Athletics Federation of India' Adille J Sumariwalla also greeted Imranur for his success.

In a video message, Imranur also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, BAF's President and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, BOA's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza and BAF's General Secretary Advocate Abdur Rakib Montu.

He thanked the whole executive members of the federation on his success.

The 29-year-old sprinter clocked his best timing, of 6.59 seconds, in the 60-metre sprint to clinch the coveted gold medal. Earlier, on the day, he confirmed the final berth in this event by clocking 6.61 seconds in the semi-final and finished second position. His 6.61 seconds was the second-best timing overall among the participants from 18 countries in the championship.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, England in cruise control at Women's T20 World Cup
Broad hails McCullum's England impact ahead of first NZ Test
Australia call up Kuhnemann for India's 'extreme spin' challenge
Four matches of Federation Cup handball decided in opener
Aus cricketers blasted over 'humiliation' by India
PM greets sprinter Imranur Rahman
Country's best athletes, organisers honoured
Shakib's Barishal eliminated after Shamim-show


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft