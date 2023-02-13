

PM greets sprinter Imranur Rahman



Imranur Rahman created history as he became the first Bangladeshi to win gold medal in the 60m sprint in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on Saturday night.



Apart from the Prime Minister, State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, BAF's President and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, BOA's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, presidents and general secretaries of different sports federations and sports fans from different professions from the country and abroad also greeted Imranur for his success.



Besides, World Athletics Federation's president Sebastian Coe, Asian Athletics Federation's president Dahlan Jumaan al-Hamad and president of Athletics Federation of India' Adille J Sumariwalla also greeted Imranur for his success.



In a video message, Imranur also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, BAF's President and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, BOA's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza and BAF's General Secretary Advocate Abdur Rakib Montu.



He thanked the whole executive members of the federation on his success.



The 29-year-old sprinter clocked his best timing, of 6.59 seconds, in the 60-metre sprint to clinch the coveted gold medal. Earlier, on the day, he confirmed the final berth in this event by clocking 6.61 seconds in the semi-final and finished second position. His 6.61 seconds was the second-best timing overall among the participants from 18 countries in the championship. �BSS



