

Country's best athletes, organisers honoured



Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) handed over awards to a total of 46 of the country's best athletes, officials, organisers, and sponsors of the last ten years at a colourful programme 'BSJA Award Night 2023' at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium at Mirpur in Dhaka on Saturday.The state minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was the chief guest of the award night. The programme brought together athletes, officials, organisers, sponsors and journalists under a roof on the day.Golfer Siddikur Rahman became the 2013 BSJA Sports Person of the Year. shooter Abdullah Hel Baki was awarded for the year 2014, cricketer Mostafizur Rahman for 2015, swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila for 2016, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan for 2017, cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim for 2018, archer Ruman Shana for 2019, archer Diya Siddique for 2021, and cricketer Litton Das was awarded for the year 2022.Besides, two sportspersons, one organiser and two organisations were given the President's Award for courageous and inspiring tasks during the pandemic coronavirus disease in 2020. They are cricketer Tamim Iqbal Khan, cricketer Arifa Jahan Bithi, organiser Abdul Gaffar, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).