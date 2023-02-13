

Shakib's Barishal eliminated after Shamim-show



Winning the toss, RRs invited FBs to bat first and restricted them on 170 for three. Barishal got a good start from openers as Andre Fletcher and Mehidy Miraz amassed 46 remaining undivided till Fletcher's departure on 12. Miraz then paired with Mahmudullah, who was promoted to bat at three and they added 69 runs together to lay a solid foundation till Mahmudullah's dismissal on 34 off 21 with four fours and a six.



Barishal sent Karim Janat at four instead of Shakib Al Hasan and the intension was clear that they want to score quick runs but the decision was proven wrong as Janat remained unbeaten on 33 off 25, which was definitely below their expectation from a very good team position. Surprise was still waiting as Bhanuka Rajapaksa was sent to bat on after Miraz's return despite having mighty and inform batters like Shakib and Dwaine Pretorius. Rajapaksa was also failed to convert big shots as Barishal had to stop on 170 though at one stance they were supposed to reach close to 200.



Miraz however, hoarded 69 off 48. The stalwart hit nine boundaries and a over boundary.



Dasun Shanaka, the man who kept Barishal batters to play big shot especially during death overs, picked two wickets for 23 runs and Rakibul Hasan took the rest for 32 runs.



To defend 171 runs, Barishal skipper stroke in the very first over to send Riders' opener Naim Sheikh to the dugout, which brought Shamim Patwari in the middle. Patwari usually seen to bat at six or seven was promoted to the 3rd position and gave return of faith to the team management. The southpaw played a brilliant knock of 71 off 51 to pave the way to the win. He hit four boundaries and as many over boundaries.



Beside, Rony Talukdar scored 29 off 17 and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan collected 18 off 13. Shanaka and Mahedi Hasan finished the unfinished task remaining unbeaten on 15 and 18 runs respectively as RRs reached 172 for six losing six wickets with three ball to go.



Shakib, Khaled Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi shared the wickets equally among them.



Shamim named the Player of the match for his brilliant knock.

Rangpur Riders eliminated Fortune Barishal on Sunday after Shamim Patwary-storm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Winning the toss, RRs invited FBs to bat first and restricted them on 170 for three. Barishal got a good start from openers as Andre Fletcher and Mehidy Miraz amassed 46 remaining undivided till Fletcher's departure on 12. Miraz then paired with Mahmudullah, who was promoted to bat at three and they added 69 runs together to lay a solid foundation till Mahmudullah's dismissal on 34 off 21 with four fours and a six.Barishal sent Karim Janat at four instead of Shakib Al Hasan and the intension was clear that they want to score quick runs but the decision was proven wrong as Janat remained unbeaten on 33 off 25, which was definitely below their expectation from a very good team position. Surprise was still waiting as Bhanuka Rajapaksa was sent to bat on after Miraz's return despite having mighty and inform batters like Shakib and Dwaine Pretorius. Rajapaksa was also failed to convert big shots as Barishal had to stop on 170 though at one stance they were supposed to reach close to 200.Miraz however, hoarded 69 off 48. The stalwart hit nine boundaries and a over boundary.Dasun Shanaka, the man who kept Barishal batters to play big shot especially during death overs, picked two wickets for 23 runs and Rakibul Hasan took the rest for 32 runs.To defend 171 runs, Barishal skipper stroke in the very first over to send Riders' opener Naim Sheikh to the dugout, which brought Shamim Patwari in the middle. Patwari usually seen to bat at six or seven was promoted to the 3rd position and gave return of faith to the team management. The southpaw played a brilliant knock of 71 off 51 to pave the way to the win. He hit four boundaries and as many over boundaries.Beside, Rony Talukdar scored 29 off 17 and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan collected 18 off 13. Shanaka and Mahedi Hasan finished the unfinished task remaining unbeaten on 15 and 18 runs respectively as RRs reached 172 for six losing six wickets with three ball to go.Shakib, Khaled Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi shared the wickets equally among them.Shamim named the Player of the match for his brilliant knock.