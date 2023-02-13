Video
Sevilla continue Liga revival, Valencia lose amid protest

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BARCELONA, FEB 12: Youssef En-Nesyri and Bryan Gil helped Sevilla to a 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday in La Liga to record a fourth consecutive home victory.

Elsewhere Valencia fell to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Athletic Bilbao amid a large fan protest against Peter Lim's ownership of the club.

Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla rose provisionally to 12th, four points clear of the relegation zone, bouncing back strongly after their thrashing by Barcelona last Sunday.

Mallorca, who beat champions Real Madrid the same day, were far tamer at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Morocco striker En-Nesyri sent the hosts ahead with a simple finish after running on to a long ball, with Mallorca's defence asleep.

It was his third goal in three league games, having failed to score in his first 14 top-flight appearances this season.

Gil, on loan back at his former side from Tottenham, doubled the lead from point blank range after 40 minutes when Jesus Navas's cross slid all the way through to him.

Sevilla could not extend their lead after the break but the fans were content with the victory which continued their revival after a terrible start to the season.

"Today the team was far superior to a side that is very difficult," said Sampaoli.

"They had just come from beating Real Madrid and have a lot of defensive strength, and we had a first half where we could have scored many more goals.

"This superiority is exciting going forward for the future."

Valencia's defeat by Athletic Bilbao at Mestalla left the east coast side 18th, in the relegation zone.

Thousands of supporters protested against Lim, gathering outside the stadium before kick-off to show their discontent as they have done on multiple previous occasions.    AFP


