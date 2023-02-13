Video
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit booking

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the third consecutive day on Sunday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on previous gains from IT and insurance shares on Sunday pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 27.15 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 6,256 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 5.93 points or 0.43 per cent to 1,365. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 10.02 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 2,225.

The DSE turnover ame down to Tk 470 crore, from the turnover of Tk 608.44 crore on Thursday.  

Of the issues traded, 11 advanced, 164 declined, and 146 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Genex Infosys, Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Ind., BSC, Orion Infusion, Sunlife Ins., Gemini Sea Food, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Orion Pharma and Eastern Housing.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Al Hajj Textile, ICB Third NRB Mu: Fa: Sonali Paper, Prime Bank, Apex Spinning, BD Thai Food, Bata Suz, Orion Infusion, Beach Hatchery and Reckitt Benckiser.

Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall price index CASPI decreased by 56 points. Tk 8 crore were traded in the market. 18 of the 123 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 63 have decreased and the prices of 42 have remained unchanged.



