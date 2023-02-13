Video
Superbrands Bangladesh honours country’s 40 leading brands

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Superbrands Bangladesh for the year 2023-24 through a grand award ceremony honoured the 40 most prestigious and valuable brands from diverse industries of Bangladesh.

The auspicious award gala took place at the Grand Ballroom of Sheraton Dhaka on Saturday evening. The ceremony also marked the unveiling of the cover of Superbrands publication for the next two years.

Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands which operates in 90 countries around the world. Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent success symbol for brands.

Superbrands are selected through a process which involves independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the 'Brand Council'.

In Bangladesh, Superbrands for the year 2023-2024 have been selected by a brand council consisting of eminent experts. The signature publication which shares stories of each Superbrand is a coveted book for senior executives in Advertising, Marketing, Brand Management, Academicians and in the Media. Ms. Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Visual Artist; Director & Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum; Founder, Bangladesh Creative Forum; President, Women In Leadership (WIL), has designed the cover for the Superbrands Bangladesh 2023-24.

Mr. Ashraf Bin Taj, Managing Director, International Distributions Company Bangladesh (Pvt) Ltd.; General Secretary, Asia Marketing Federation, thoroughly explained the Jury Process of Superbrands before the award-giving segment started. He said, "The Superbrands have been picked maintaining global practice. The process goes through different phases to bring out only the top brands in different segments."

According to the global practice, Superbrands are chosen through a Brand Council scoring. The 16 members of the Bangladesh Brand Council, consisting of multidisciplinary elites of the country, checked and vetted by the Global Superbrands Team, score the brands out of 20, considering the following attributes of the brand - 1. Brand heritage 2. Brand relevance in category, 3. Perceived Quality, 4. Perceived performance, 5. TOMA (Top of Mind Awareness).  The highest-scoring brands then get an invitation to avail the Superbrands Status. The ones accepting the invitation and fulfilling the other requirements are finally recognized as Superbrands of the country.

Shariful Islam, the Managing Director of Superbrands Bangladesh, said, "A quality brand delivering both from its product and services point of view both in a tangible and intangible way over a period of time builds trust, a trust that is built over a continuous period of time - builds a Superbrand."


