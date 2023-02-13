

Market expansion, products diversification vital for post LDC graduation



Such measures are needed to maintain economic growth after graduating from the Least Developed Countries in 2026 and it must be accompanied by bilateral and multilateral agreements, said a press release. Export of manmade fibre should be given importance in the emerging situation, they said.



Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) presented the keynote paper of the seminar.



BEPZA organized the seminar to analyze economic challenges that have been arisen in the context of the post COVID situation and Russia-Ukraine War and also to find out possible ways to use the opportunities created by economic uncertainty.



M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister speaking as chief guest said Bangladesh has achieved significant growth in trade and export despite US-China trade war, Corona pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war etc.



He said to continue this even after graduation from least developed country we need to increase our internal capacity and at the same time need to be focused on diversification and expansion of exports.



He said the country must explore non-traditional market in Middle East, Africa and beyond to reduce dependence on exports of readymade garments which make up about 86 percent of total exports.



Mentioning various incentives he urged the exporters to bargain with foreign buyers to ensure fair prices of our products.

Referring to private sector as the main driving force of the country's economy, he suggested forming a team of EPZ investors and other industrial entrepreneurs under the leadership of BEPZA to resolve any problem related to business operation to keep the economy strong.



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, said the whole world is experiencing economic challenges in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and amid Russia-Ukraine War and sanction and counter-sanctions, the world in facing economic turmoil.



Energy crisis, food insecurity, inflation, etc. have impacted the global trade to downturn." Bangladesh is also experiencing the shock, he said. The seminar was organized to closely study the ongoing economic ups and downs and explore the challenge, especially for EPZ enterprises.



He said multiple external headwinds are expected to exert a drag on economic activities worldwide. It includes- global economic downturn and trade slowdown, volatile prices and stubborn inflation, prolonged energy crisis and geopolitical tensions-not only due to the war in Ukraine but more prominently because of an escalating U.S.-China rivalry.



Domestic factors like inflation, pressure on foreign exchange reserves, etc., are added to external shocks, which created challenges for the economy of Bangladesh, he added.



Dr. Razzaque called for internal capacity building and signing bilateral trade agreements for transition from LDCs.



