

BD, Botswana agree to boost co-op in agri, livestock, fisheries sectors



Both sides also agreed to sign visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, all these agreement have comes during the during the first foreign ministry delegation visit to Botswana led by the State Minister Md Shahriar Alam, a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.



"We (both the side) agreed to continue discussions in agriculture and fisheries at the government, farmers and expert levels," the release quoted Md Shahriar Alam as saying.



Bangladesh already initiated contract farming in other countries in Africa on a low scale, Shahriar added. "Cooperation may be forged among B2B and B2G levels on contract farming."



State Minister Md Shahriar Alam, paid a two-day official bilateral visit to Botswana where he met with Botswana's Minister of Agriculture Fidelis M Malao in Gaborone on Friday. He was accompanied by the Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pretoria, foreign ministry officials and embassy officials.



Fidelis said Botswana is connected to many countries of the region by land routes. The Botswana government is putting special focus on developing the country's fisheries and aquaculture sectors, he added. They expressed satisfaction over the conclusion of the visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports and memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral political consultations between the countries, the release said.



He briefed the Botswana side about Bangladesh's achievements in the agriculture sector during the last decade, including the production of food staples, vegetables, fisheries, poultry and livestock, despite having a comparatively low amount of land.



The State Minister called on the Botswana side for considering providing contract farming opportunities to Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in the unused agricultural land, the release said. Fidelis invited an agricultural expert delegation from Bangladesh to visit Botswana and underlined the need of establishing contacts between the agricultural experts and producers of the two countries.



The Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources proposed building a partnership with Bangladesh in agricultural education areas.



Shahriar said cooperation may be forged between Bangladesh and Botswana agricultural institutes. Both sides agreed to sign a MoU on cooperation in agriculture and livestock areas and to exchange visits of agricultural experts. The university said both sides may exchange knowledge in horticulture, food security, nutrition and veterinary areas.



The delegation led by the state minister also had a meeting with the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.



