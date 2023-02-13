Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Botswana agree to boost co-op in agri, livestock, fisheries sectors

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Diplomatic Correspondent

BD, Botswana agree to boost co-op in agri, livestock, fisheries sectors

BD, Botswana agree to boost co-op in agri, livestock, fisheries sectors

Bangladesh and Botswana have agreed to sign memorandum of understandings (MoUs) on bilateral political consultations so to enhance cooperation in agriculture, livestock and fisheries and exchange technical knowledge and expertise in the agriculture sector.

Both sides also agreed to sign visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, all these agreement have comes during the during the first foreign ministry delegation visit to Botswana led by the State Minister Md Shahriar Alam, a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

"We (both the side) agreed to continue discussions in agriculture and fisheries at the government, farmers and expert levels," the release quoted Md Shahriar Alam as saying.

Bangladesh already initiated contract farming in other countries in Africa on a low scale, Shahriar added. "Cooperation may be forged among B2B and B2G levels on contract farming."

State Minister Md Shahriar Alam, paid a two-day official bilateral visit to Botswana where he met with Botswana's Minister of Agriculture Fidelis M Malao in Gaborone on Friday.  He was accompanied by the Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pretoria, foreign ministry officials and embassy officials.

Fidelis said Botswana is connected to many countries of the region by land routes. The Botswana government is putting special focus on developing the country's fisheries and aquaculture sectors, he added. They expressed satisfaction over the conclusion of the visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports and memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral political consultations between the countries, the release said.

He briefed the Botswana side about Bangladesh's achievements in the agriculture sector during the last decade, including the production of food staples, vegetables, fisheries, poultry and livestock, despite having a comparatively low amount of land.

The State Minister called on the Botswana side for considering providing contract farming opportunities to Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in the unused agricultural land, the release said. Fidelis invited an agricultural expert delegation from Bangladesh to visit Botswana and underlined the need of establishing contacts between the agricultural experts and producers of the two countries.

 The Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources proposed building a partnership with Bangladesh in agricultural education areas.

 Shahriar said cooperation may be forged between Bangladesh and Botswana agricultural institutes. Both sides agreed to sign a MoU on cooperation in agriculture and livestock areas and to exchange visits of agricultural experts. The university said both sides may exchange knowledge in horticulture, food security, nutrition and veterinary areas.

 The delegation led by the state minister also had a meeting with the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agrani Bank inks deal with BIDA
Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds business performance meeting
Padma Bank holds annual business conference
TeleTalk project to get 2 year one-off extension
Bangladesh eyes more FDI inflow from China
BEPZA to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in KEPZ
‘Tobacco use must be stopped to save young generation’
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit booking


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft