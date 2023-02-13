BIDA to bring 4 entities under One Stop Service portal

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday aiming at integrating 12 services of four organizations under one stop service (OSS) portal.



The organizations are Bangladesh Bank, Agrani Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon and Mutual Trust Bank Limited.



Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was chief guest in the signing ceremony while Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of the BIDA presided over the meeting.



In this regard the formal signing ceremony was held at Bangladesh Bank's (BB) headquarters in presence of high officials of BIDA and other organizations.



As per MoU, BIDA will integrate 8 central bank services including BIDA registered private industrial projects' foreign currency loan borrowing from off shore bank units, profit and dividend repatriation.



On the other hand, the four others include opening Agrani Bank account, opening temporary bank account for investors with Commercial Bank of Ceylon (CBC) and also opening with Mutual Trust Bank (MTB).



Under this MoU investors now will not need to go to the BB, Agrali Bank and MTB and they will get their account opening services from BIDA's OSS portal.



Mohsena Yeasmin, executive director of BIDA, Najith Niroshan Meewanage, chief executive officer, CBC, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director, MTB and Md Murshedul Kabir of Agrani Bank were present in the signing ceremony.



