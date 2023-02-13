ERF opposes levying extra tax to implement IMF advice

The government is planning to pass the draft Customs Act and the draft Income Tax Act in the form of a bill by next June to implement the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and implement those from July 1.



The Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) has proposed 23 recommendations to ensure that no extra tax is imposed on the common people and that the country's trade and commerce is not hampered in the hasty formulation and implementation of the two laws in line with the IMF recommendations.



The ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha presented the ERF proposals at a pre-budget discussion for the fiscal year 2023-24 at the conference room of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at Agargaon in the capital on Sunday General Secretary of the organization Abul Kashem and other members of ERF were present. NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim and Senior officials of the organization were present.



The ERF's budget proposal said the cost of living has risen abnormally due to the highest inflation in a decade. Inflation rate is higher in Bangladesh than in India.



In the recently announced budget of the Government of India, the tax-free life expectancy has been increased to Tk 7 lakh. In this situation, to give some relief to the people of Bangladesh with limited income, the tax-free life limit can be set at Tk 5 lakh in the individual sector. To fulfill the conditions of the IMF, the tax-GDP ratio should be increased to 0.5 percent in the next budget, and it should be increased to 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent in the next two year . Increasing the scope of tax without increasing the tax rate to collect this additional revenue, ensuring tax compliance through automation.



ERF is talking about building a dynamic revenue administration from now to handle the shock of transition to developing countries in 2026. The organization needs to start preparations for implementing the WTO bound tariff from the next financial year. The LDC also announced steps to enhance the capacity of the domestic industry to survive in the competitive domestic and international markets post-graduation.



The ERF is proposing to start tariff rationalization from the next budget keeping in mind the issue of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to face the challenges after LDC graduation. Tariff rates are higher than the average tariff rates of LDCs and the protective tariff averages 28 per cent, the proposal said, proposing to reduce this rate so that the revenue shock does not come at once after the FTA.



