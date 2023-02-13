Video
Home Business

Samsung Mobile awarded for ground-breaking innovation

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung Mobile awarded for ground-breaking innovation

"Superbrands Bangladesh" has awarded Samsung Mobile with this coveted award at Sheraton Dhaka for their ground-breaking innovation and unwavering commitment.  The South Korean tech giant is the most popular brand among Bangladeshi consumers and has constantly topped the charts for the past five years, says a press release.

Superbrands Bangladesh has determined the country's top brands. The Superbrands organization publishes surveys related to brands. The organization also publishes a series of brand-focused books and publications. Superbrands has offices in 90 countries.

A Superbrand offers consumers significant emotional and/or physical advantages over its competitors which (consciously or sub-consciously) consumers want, recognize, and are willing to pay a premium for. Superbrands Bangladesh awards this title to brands for two consecutive years.

This is the first time the category (Mobile Handset) has been introduced in Bangladesh. This is also the first time Samsung Mobile has won the coveted title. With this award, Samsung Mobile is the first & only "Superbrand" in the category for the next two years!
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, received the award on behalf of Samsung Mobile. He commented, "Samsung was able to win the "Superbrands" award, largely for the amazing support of our customers and teams. We always strive to bring innovative products to Bangladesh and work towards a Smart Bangladesh. We promised to work together and provide a better and more satisfying customer experience."   

While 2021 has been a challenging year for numerous industries and manufacturers, 2022 was dynamic and newfangled for Samsung with no signs of slowing down. Significant growth has been observed by introducing ground-breaking handsets to meet the requirements and preferences of all ages and classes.

The tech giant brought two handsets under the Galaxy Z series, which gained universality among consumers. Additionally, Galaxy A series and the new flagships in the Galaxy S series took the market by storm and were sought-after by a wide range of customers.

To cater to and entertain a vast range of customers, Samsung Bangladesh organized numerous campaigns countrywide like 'Galaxy Goal Challenge' and 'Capture the Epic Padma Bridge' in 2022. These are testament to Samsung's unwavering commitment to its customers. This award is also on the back of Samsung winning the "Best Mobile Brand" for the fifth year in a row in December last year!


