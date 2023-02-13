Adani vows more equity with SBI for Australia project

MUMBAI, Feb 12: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has pledged more shares of his companies worth Rs 1,038 crore as collateral for the Carmichael coal mine and rail project in Australia as part of his credit line agreement with SBI.



His flagship Adani Enterprises, which last week called off its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO) after the Hindenburg Research report controversy, pledged 0.35% of Adani Ports & SEZ, 0.11% of Adani Transmission and 0.38% of Adani Green Energy's equity on February 8, stock exchange disclosures showed. SBI has lent the Adani Group Rs 27,000 crore. Its chairman recently said the lender does not envisage the conglomerate facing any challenge in its repayment obligations after the Hindenburg report expressed concerns over the group's high debt levels.



The fresh shares were pledged with SBICap Trustee Company, a unit of SBI, India's biggest state lender. Following additional security, the total quantum of shares pledged towards the infrastructure project stands at 1% of Adani Ports, 0.55% of Adani Transmission and 1.06% of Adani Green Energy. �TNN

