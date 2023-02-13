

Southeast Bank launches 2 new products for priority clients



Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge), Southeast Bank Limited recently inaugurated these two new savings products for its Priority Banking customers in presence of Priority client of the Bank MD. Shahidul Islam, Narayan Chandra Rudra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meghna Life Insurance Company Limited and other Divisional Heads of the Bank.



All Regional Heads, In-charges of Offshore banking unit also participated in the launching ceremony virtually.



