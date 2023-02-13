Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton wins Superbrand Award for 2nd time in a row

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Walton wins Superbrand Award for 2nd time in a row

Walton wins Superbrand Award for 2nd time in a row

Multinational electronics brand Walton has been recognized with the international Superbrand Award for the years of 2023-2024.

Walton has achieved the award in electronics and home appliances category for second time in a row due to its top position in gaining the trust and confidence of customers by providing international standard products and services. Earlier, Walton received the award for the years of 2020 and 2021.

London based Superbrands Worldwide, which is a global arbiter for brands and operates in 90 countries, announced Walton along with other 40 brands as Superbrands for 2023-2024. A 16-member Bangladesh Brand Council has selected the country's Superbrands with the approval of the International Superbrands Team. Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent symbol for success for brands.

On Saturday (11 February, 2023), the award was handed over at a programme held at a five-star hotel in Dhaka, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director Md. Firoj Alam received the award trophy and certificate on behalf of their organisation.

Walton Hi-tech's Senior Executive Director Ariful Ambia, Executive Director Mohammad Shahjada Salim and Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton also attended the function.

Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir said: This achievement has been possible because of the trust, love and support of customers, well-wishers and general investors of Walton. Walton is the most popular brand of country's electronics, home appliance and technology sector as it has ensured maximum customer service. This award will inspire Walton to achieve the target of becoming one of the top global brands by 2030.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit booking
Superbrands Bangladesh honours country’s 40 leading brands
Market expansion, products diversification vital for post LDC graduation
BD, Botswana agree to boost co-op in agri, livestock, fisheries sectors
BIDA to bring 4 entities under One Stop Service portal
ERF opposes levying extra tax to implement IMF advice
City Bank inks deal with SBK Tech Ventures
Samsung Mobile awarded for ground-breaking innovation


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft