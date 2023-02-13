

Walton wins Superbrand Award for 2nd time in a row



Walton has achieved the award in electronics and home appliances category for second time in a row due to its top position in gaining the trust and confidence of customers by providing international standard products and services. Earlier, Walton received the award for the years of 2020 and 2021.



London based Superbrands Worldwide, which is a global arbiter for brands and operates in 90 countries, announced Walton along with other 40 brands as Superbrands for 2023-2024. A 16-member Bangladesh Brand Council has selected the country's Superbrands with the approval of the International Superbrands Team. Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent symbol for success for brands.



On Saturday (11 February, 2023), the award was handed over at a programme held at a five-star hotel in Dhaka, says a press release.



Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director Md. Firoj Alam received the award trophy and certificate on behalf of their organisation.



Walton Hi-tech's Senior Executive Director Ariful Ambia, Executive Director Mohammad Shahjada Salim and Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton also attended the function.



Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir said: This achievement has been possible because of the trust, love and support of customers, well-wishers and general investors of Walton. Walton is the most popular brand of country's electronics, home appliance and technology sector as it has ensured maximum customer service. This award will inspire Walton to achieve the target of becoming one of the top global brands by 2030.



