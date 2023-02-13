HealthTrip holds seminars on health care in Ctg



The seminar was attended by various corporate personalities and doctors of Chattogram city. CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: A seminar titled 'Doors of improved healthcare will be opened' organized by HealthTrip Bangladesh and in collaboration with Jaypee Hospital, India, was held at a restaurant in Chattogram on Saturday.Renowned Cardiologist Dr Manoj Luthra, CEO of Jaypee Hospital, India and Dr Sudarshan De Director, Oncologist, Jaypee Hospital conducted two sessions on the occasion.The speakers in the seminar highlighted various issues on opening the door to better medical services.Obaidullah Junaid, co-founder of HealthTrip said: 'The world has come a long way in medical science. We are working to ensure access to accurate information and easy access to medical services.'HealthTrip Bangladesh is working to ensure that those who want to go outside the country for medical services do not face any difficulty and from providing them with all the information, taking doctor's appointment with guide facility and providing round-the-clock service facilities.The seminar was attended by various corporate personalities and doctors of Chattogram city.