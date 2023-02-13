RBI updates alert list of forex sites

MUMBAI, Feb 12: The RBI on Friday has added 14 new entities to its 'alert list' of those providing unauthorised forex-trading platforms to Indian citizens online. RBI rules limit foreign exchange remittance for specific purposes and exclude speculative activity like gambling. Residents can undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes.



The updated list includes BD Swiss, Cabana Capital, FP Markets, FX Western, FXPrimus, Infinox, IronFx, MetaTrader 4, Pepperstone, Pocket Option,l Quotex, Tickmill, Vantage Markets and VT Markets. The RBI has said that before using any trading platform, users should ascertain their legal status from the list of authorised persons and authorised exchange trading platforms on RBI's website."Residents are cautioned against entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting such unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services (for example, on social media including video streaming platforms) by providing for 'demo trading' in 'simulated environment' and such other indirect means for facilitating and doing forex trading through unauthorised entities," it said.



The RBI has said citizens cannot undertake forex transactions for purposes other than those permitted under the FEMA. The trading platforms not authorised by the RBI will be liable for penal action. �TNN



