IAM holds orientation for regular course

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: Institute of Apparel Management (IAM) held orientation for its regular course on "Post Graduate Diploma in Quality Engineering and Productivity Management" for its 6th and 7th batches at Chattogram on Saturday.Four H Group Senior Deputy General Manager AKM Helal Uz Zaman, Engineer Mohammad Shahjahan, Retail Brand Officer Nurul Azhar Ahmed Reza Chowdhury, Saidur Rahman Sujan, Md Imtiaz Abed, CEO of IAM Engineer Azim Mohammad and Chattogram Garments owners were present on the occasion.The invited guests addressed guidance to increase the efficiency of the mid-level management of the garment industry and increase the productivity of the industry on the occasion.IAM has been conducting various courses aimed to increasing the quality of garments and improving productivity. More than 4000 students have received training from this institution includes Apparel Merchandising, Industrial Engineering and Lean Manufacturing, Pattern Making, Quality Engineering and Productivity Management, Social Compliance and HR Management and Supply Chain Management.