Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF urges El Salvador to address bitcoin's risks

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

WASHINGTON, Feb 12: The International Monetary Fund has warned El Salvador -- the only country to adopt bitcoin as a legal currency -- against the risks involved in expanding its reliance on the crypto currency.

The warning came in a report Friday that followed an experts' mission to the Central American country.

It found that Salvadoran growth had been "robust" last year but that vulnerabilities, including the linkage to bitcoin, remained.
El Salvador in September 2021 adopted bitcoin as a legal currency, alongside the US dollar.

Tech-savvy president Nayib Bukele advocated the move as a way to bring more Salvadorans, many of them lacking bank accounts, into the formal economy.

The change meant that every Salvadoran business -- even neighborhood shopkeepers -- had to accept the cryptocurrency as payment.

But the IMF and World Bank warned that doing so could leave the country more vulnerable to money laundering and other illicit activity that could affect underlying stability.

"While risks have not materialized due to the limited bitcoin use so far," the report said, its use could grow, due partly to "new legislative reforms to encourage the use of crypto assets."

In this context, it added, "underlying risks to financial integrity and stability, fiscal sustainability, and consumer protection persist."
The IMF experts said it was "essential" that Salvadoran authorities provide "greater transparency over the government's transactions in bitcoin and the financial situation of the state-owned bitcoin wallet" known as Chivo.

"Given the legal risks, fiscal fragility and largely speculative nature of crypto markets, the authorities should reconsider their plans to expand government exposures to Bitcoin," the report said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit booking
Superbrands Bangladesh honours country’s 40 leading brands
Market expansion, products diversification vital for post LDC graduation
BD, Botswana agree to boost co-op in agri, livestock, fisheries sectors
BIDA to bring 4 entities under One Stop Service portal
ERF opposes levying extra tax to implement IMF advice
City Bank inks deal with SBK Tech Ventures
Samsung Mobile awarded for ground-breaking innovation


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft