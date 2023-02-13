Video
Samsung wins superbrand award for excellence in TV making

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Elevating consumers' TV entertainment experiences via cutting-edge technologies and out-of-the-box thinking has allowed Samsung to be the Global No. 1 TV for 16 years in a row.

Recognizing this excellence in TV manufacturing, Superbrands honors Samsung TV with the award for the first time at the gala event on at Hotel Sheraton Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

 Samsung TV is known to take everything shown on the screen to extraordinary levels with razor-sharp images, ultra-bright output and insanely crisp colors. The company's innovation-led growth has introduced groundbreaking technologies in multiple categories, curating exactly what consumers want and need.

Winning consumers' hearts over the years, Samsung achieved numerous accolades, both globally and in Bangladesh. In 2022, Samsung TV has become No. 1 TV Brand of Bangladesh, in Best Brand Award, organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen IQ.

Now, adding yet another feather to the cap with Superbrands 'Best TV Brand' award for the first time as a Bangladeshi TV brand! The Superbrands were selected through a rigorous process involving independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the Brand Council.

It is mentionable that Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands and operates in 90 countries. Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent symbol of brand success. The Superbrands publication for the next two years was also unveiled at the gala event. The signature publication, which shares stories of each Superbrand, is a coveted book for senior executives in advertising, marketing, brand management and the media.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said: "Samsung is extremely proud of the achievements and accolades earned over the years for the award-winning and industry-leading TVs. However, Superbrands' 'Best TV Brand' award is a special one because this is the first time in Bangladesh's history that a TV brand has won this award! Attaining the Superbrands status strengthens a brand's position and assures consumers and suppliers that they are buying the best brand in its category. We value this recognition and promise to continue our endeavors towards maintaining our top position."


