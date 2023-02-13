

ICMAB delegate meets Commerce Secretary



ICMAB President updated the Senior Secretary about the overall affairs of the Institute and particularly about the development issues of CMA profession, says a press release.



He also sought assistance of the Senior Secretary for accelerating implementation of Cost Audit and expansion of practicing opportunities for CMAs in special types of audit, investigations, research and reporting works including cash incentive audit of Bangladesh Bank.



ICMAB delegation also raised their concerns regarding illegal operations of so called CMA Australia in Bangladesh, as no professional accounting institution can operate in Bangladesh except ICMAB and ICAB as per Financial Reporting Act, 2015 and CMA Act, 2018.



The Senior Secretary congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Institute and assured him to provide all out support and assistance to ICMAB.



ICMAB Past Presidents and Present Council Members Mohammed Salim and Arif Khan, ICMAB Vice President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, ICMAB Secretary Md. Kausar Alam, Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Council Member S.M. Zahir Uddin Haider, Executive Director (Current Charge) Mirza Mostafa Walid (CC) were present in the meeting.



