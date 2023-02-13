Video
Solar businesses demand protection to domestic rivals in India

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

MUMBAI, Feb 12: The Indian solar manufacturing associations (ISMA) have appealed to the government to continue with the domestic ALMM (The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) policy implementation as it being a key aspect to protect investments of $7.2 billion (Rs 53,773 crore) that the country would require over the next 3-4 years to indigenise the solar manufacturing value chain and thus protect domestic investments, boost indian exports and reduce import dependence.

The demand has come amid growing concerns that the government is likely to lift the ALMM (a special privilege for domestic solar manufacturers) for a period of two years.

"With continued focus on domestic manufacturing, Indian solar industry is expected to have more than 95 GW PV manufacturing capacity by the end of calendar year 2025. Further, Solar cell production expected to reach 18 GW by the end of 2023," said a release issued by ISMA. Interestingly, the ALMM introduction is a key to realizing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision powered by green energy.

Any delay in implementation of ALMM may further propel our import dependence on China and encourage low quality module dumping in India, they added.    �TNN


