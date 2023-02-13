

IFIC Bank sponsors the book titled ‘The Great Padma’



This book enlightens on the part of Padma River in the prosperity of its surrounding area. IFIC Bank was honored to be the sole sponsor the publication of this book.



Founder of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, Professor Rehman Sobhan was the chief guest of the event.



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser, Salman F Rahman delivered speech as the special guest. Chairman of Bengal Foundation,Abul Khair Litu, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank, Shah A Sarwar and Director-General of Bengal Institute and editor of the book Kazi Khaleed Ashraf were also present on the occasion.



