Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:13 PM
Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

NCC Bank sign agreement with Bangladesh Bank

NCC Bank Ltd has sign a "Participatory Agreement" with Bangladesh Bank recently to disburse loans to exporters from newly formed Tk. 10,000 Crore Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) of the central bank.

Under this agreement, exporters will be able to avail of the loans in local currency from NCC Bank against the purchase or import of raw materials at maximum interest rate of 4pc, says a press release.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank exchanged agreement documents to Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank at Bangladesh Bank Head Office. Abu Farah Md. Naser, Deputy Governor along with other high officials of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.



