Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:13 PM
Home Business

Global Islami Bank opens six sub-branches

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank opens six sub-branches

Global Islami Bank opens six sub-branches

Global Islami Bank formally opened six sub-branches respectively at Bakolia Hatkhola of Chattogram, Purba Badda and Amtoli of Dhaka, S M Maleh Road of Narayangonj, Monohorpur of Cumilla and Bhurghata of Madaripuron on Sunday.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest.

Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected through the latest technological support the bank will provide quality service to customers and will expand its network across the country to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.


