Money transaction thru MFS dropped in Nov

Money transactions through mobile financial services (MFS) dropped by Tk 888 crore in November compared with the previous month. Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed it dropped to Tk 92,125 crore in November from Tk 93,013 crore in October.



The transactions included cash deposits and withdrawals, peer-to-peer transfers, payments to merchants, government disbursements to individuals, salary payments, purchasing of talktime and payments for utility bills.



The BB data showed the government-to-person transaction substantially declined in November that contributed most to the fall in MFS transaction in the month.



G2P transaction declined to Tk 219 crore in November compared with Tk 1,418 crore in the previous month. In addition, salary disbarment, talktime purchase and utility bill payment also declined in the reporting month.



Bankers said the total transaction volume might fluctuate due to various circumstances and events such as festivals, which was a normal occurrence in the MFS industry.



Transactions through MFS had reached record high of Tk 1.07 lakh crore in April, when Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated, as many people use MFS to send money to their near and dear ones who live in different parts of the country during Eid.



However, the volume of MFS transaction has been expanding day by day, they said. The growth in transaction volume highlighted the growing popularity and widespread use of MFS in Bangladesh, as well as their convenience and accessibility.



The trend is expected to continue as more people adopt digital financial services and move away from traditional banking methods, they said.



Cash-in increased to Tk 29,638 crore in November from Tk 27,706 crore in the previous month. Cash-out also increased to Tk 26,188 crore in November from Tk 25,665 crore a month ago.



Person-to-person transaction reached to Tk 25,990 crore from Tk 25,829 crore in October. Mobile-based financial transactions now-a-days have become very much useful as customers can avail a wide range of payments, including utility services, through the service.



On platforms of the MFS operators, one can now pay electricity, gas, water, internet, telephone and credit card bills, make payments for cable and education institutions and deposit government fees.



Customers can add money or deposit money in their MFS accounts from different bank accounts at ease, officials said.



In addition to these, customers also can pay street vendors, known as micro merchants, from their MFS wallets, another major development in the MFS ecosystem taken place in recent months.



The BB data shows the number of MFS users reached 18.85 crore in November from 18.75 crore a month ago. At present, 13 MFS operators are providing MFS services with bKash, Nagad, ROCKET, UPAY, mCash and SureCash as the major market players.



