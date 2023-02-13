Community Bank achieves



Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has been awarded with internationally acclaimed ISO 27001:2013 certification by Intertek Bangladesh for attaining the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) Standard in the Information Security Management System applies to Data Centre Operations and Core Banking Services, supported by Information and Communication Technology Division, HR and Training, Internal Control and Compliance, Legal and General Service Division.Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Community Bank formally received the ISO: 27001:2013 Certificate from Shoriful Islam, Head of Business Assurance, Intertek Bangladesh.Among other senior officials of Community Bank, S. M. Mainul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director and CBO and Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP and CIO, SaifulAlam, SEVP and Company Secretary, were present in the handover ceremony.On behalf of Intertek Bangladesh Goutam Kumar Roy, Head of Assurance and Calibration Services, Atiqul Islam, Manager-Sales and Business Development, Farhad Ahmed, Manager, System Certification were present among others.