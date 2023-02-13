Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Community Bank achieves

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Business Desk

Community Bank achieves

Community Bank achieves

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has been awarded with internationally acclaimed ISO 27001:2013 certification by Intertek Bangladesh for attaining the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) Standard in the Information Security Management System applies to Data Centre Operations and Core Banking Services, supported by Information and Communication Technology Division, HR and Training, Internal Control and Compliance, Legal and General Service Division.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Community Bank formally received the ISO: 27001:2013 Certificate from Shoriful Islam, Head of Business Assurance, Intertek Bangladesh.

Among other senior officials of Community Bank, S. M. Mainul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director and CBO and Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP and CIO, SaifulAlam, SEVP and Company Secretary, were present in the handover ceremony.

On behalf of Intertek Bangladesh Goutam Kumar Roy, Head of Assurance and Calibration Services, Atiqul Islam, Manager-Sales and Business Development, Farhad Ahmed, Manager, System Certification were present among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit booking
Superbrands Bangladesh honours country’s 40 leading brands
Market expansion, products diversification vital for post LDC graduation
BD, Botswana agree to boost co-op in agri, livestock, fisheries sectors
BIDA to bring 4 entities under One Stop Service portal
ERF opposes levying extra tax to implement IMF advice
City Bank inks deal with SBK Tech Ventures
Samsung Mobile awarded for ground-breaking innovation


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft