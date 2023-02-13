Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Education

Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 1:16 PM  Count : 305
Chattogram Bureau

Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg

Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg


Activity based educational institution Learning Tree School celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday in Chattogram city on Saturday.

The school head master and director Farhana Farooqui, Directors Sanjana Rahman, Samina Jahan and Shahanaj Parvin (Shoma) were present at the event with the school head master and director Farhana Farooqui in the chair.

Principles of different schools of the city also joined the event.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Learning Tree Achool has organised a cultural programme to celebrate its achievements where current students, alumni, parents and staff were present.

Director Shahanaj Parvin said the school has been dedicated to providing students comprehensive education in the last decade and has built a reputation for its academic excellence and innovative teaching.

SA/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mechanics Olympiad 2023 held at Southern University
RU admission tests begin May 29
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Two textbooks of Class VI and Class VII withdrawn
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
Medical college admission tests on March 10
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
Cumilla sees highest pass rate


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft