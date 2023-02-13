Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg



Activity based educational institution Learning Tree School celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday in Chattogram city on Saturday.





The school head master and director Farhana Farooqui, Directors Sanjana Rahman, Samina Jahan and Shahanaj Parvin (Shoma) were present at the event with the school head master and director Farhana Farooqui in the chair.







Principles of different schools of the city also joined the event.





On the occasion of the anniversary, Learning Tree Achool has organised a cultural programme to celebrate its achievements where current students, alumni, parents and staff were present.





Director Shahanaj Parvin said the school has been dedicated to providing students comprehensive education in the last decade and has built a reputation for its academic excellence and innovative teaching.





SA/GY