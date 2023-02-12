Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Long-term air pollution exposure raises depression risk: Studies

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

WASHINGTON, Feb 11: Long-term exposure to air pollution raises the risk of depression, according to a pair of new studies published in the JAMA network of scientific journals.

A study published on Friday in JAMA Network Open found that long-term exposure to elevated levels of air pollution increases the risk of late-onset depression among the elderly.

The other study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, found that long-term exposure to even low levels of air pollutants was associated with increased incidence of depression and anxiety.

Air pollution has long been linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

The new studies add to a growing body of evidence that air pollution also affects mental health.

For the study of the effects of air pollution on elderly Americans, researchers from Harvard and Emory University examined the data of nearly nine million people on Medicare, the US government health insurance scheme for those aged over 64.

More than 1.52 million of them were diagnosed with depression during the study period of 2005 to 2016 according to Medicare claims.

"We observed statistically significant harmful associations between long-term exposure to elevated levels of air pollution and increased risk of late-life depression diagnosis," the researchers said.

"Socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals were observed to be at a much higher risk of late-life depression in this study," they said. "They are simultaneously exposed to both social stress and poor environmental conditions, including air pollution."

For the study, the researchers mapped pollution levels and compared them to the addresses of the Medicare patients.

The pollutants to which they were exposed were fine particulate matter such as dust or smoke, nitrogen dioxide, which stems mainly from traffic emissions, and ozone, which is emitted by cars, power plants and refineries.

The researchers said the elderly may be particularly susceptible to pollution-linked depression because of their pulmonary and neural vulnerability.

"Although depression is less prevalent among older adults as compared with the younger population, there can be serious consequences, such as cognitive impairment, comorbid physical illness and death," they said.

In the other study, researchers in Britain and China investigated the association of long-term exposure to multiple air pollutants and the incidence of depression and anxiety.

They studied a group of nearly 390,000 people, mostly in Britain, over a period of 11 years and found there was an increased risk for depression and anxiety even at pollution levels below UK air quality standards.    AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Long-term air pollution exposure raises depression risk: Studies
Bank officers against  to mandatory inclusion of banking diploma: BWAB
Shares to employees can boost productivity: Bankers
AL stages union level peace rallies to counter BNP
BNP holds anti-govt road marches at union level
BGB DG visits Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota, Dahagram border
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 25,000
BD rescuers pull out girl from rubble


Latest News
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified, cylindrical object over Canada
Child crushed under picnic car in Bhola
Real Madrid win Club World Cup for record fifth time
Bangladesh, Botswana agree to share knowledge, expertise in agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture
'We are moving forward due to the positive role of police': Home Minister
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria quake survivors
One held with liquor in Rangamati
Child dead and 10 injured in Noakhali bus-micro collision
Most Read News
One killed, 3 injured as car rams into roadside tea stall
PM for global efforts to allow more women to excel in science
ARSA leader held while fleeing with Bangladesh passport
EC to buy 700-tonne paper from Karnaphuli Mills ahead of national polls
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march held amid clashes
AL's peace rally, BNP's march at union level
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, seven motorbikes torched
11 years of Sagar-Runi murder
Indian commerce secretary due next month
Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighting cuts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft