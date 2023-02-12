Shares to employees can boost productivity: Bankers







Employees with bank shares can provide several benefits like - increase motivation, engagement and a direct stake in the company's success. They may be more motivated and committed to their works, leading to higher productivity and better results, said Anis A Khan, former chairman of Associate Bankers Bangladesh or ABB.



He told this when asked about a local commercial bank's initiative of giving its certain amount of shares to its employees.



He said it is common practice and many countries of the world are doing so. He said offering stock options or shares can be an effective way to attract and retain top talent, as it provides a tangible benefit and a sense of ownership.



When employees own shares in a company, their interests become more closely aligned with those of the company and its shareholders, which can lead to more cooperation and teamwork, he said and added employees who own shares in the company may benefit from the appreciation of the stock over time, which can improve their overall financial well-being.



Recently for the first time in the country's history, bankers are getting a chance to participate in the ownership. This opportunity has been created by a private commercial bank - Midland Bank Limited.

( )

The board of directors of the bank has approved 7.14 per cent of the total IPO shares for the employees of the bank under the 'Employee Share Purchase Plan'.



This share will be released on February 16. Share can be bought till February 23 in accordance with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Public Issue) Rules which were amended in 2015. The proceeds from the sale of shares will be invested in government securities and secondary markets besides meeting the IPO expenses.



Khan who is also former managing director of Mutual trust Bank said by spreading ownership more widely, companies can help ensure that decision is made in the best interests of all stakeholders, rather than just a small group of executives or outside investors.



When contacted Bangladesh Bank's executive director spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque said as per central bank rules commercial banks can do it. Under employee benefit programme banks can do it if it is acceptable to them.



"We do not see any problem with this", he said.



The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's executive director and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said as per public issue 2015 amendments banks can offer their employees a maximum 15 per cent of their initial public offering shares.



The BSEC rules also permit the banks can give their shares to their employees. He said by this time few insurance companies already offered their employees stock shares.



Share giving of scheduled commercial banks to its employees is a common practice in many countries of the world that encourages employees to contribute more and bring more transparency to the banks.Employees with bank shares can provide several benefits like - increase motivation, engagement and a direct stake in the company's success. They may be more motivated and committed to their works, leading to higher productivity and better results, said Anis A Khan, former chairman of Associate Bankers Bangladesh or ABB.He told this when asked about a local commercial bank's initiative of giving its certain amount of shares to its employees.He said it is common practice and many countries of the world are doing so. He said offering stock options or shares can be an effective way to attract and retain top talent, as it provides a tangible benefit and a sense of ownership.When employees own shares in a company, their interests become more closely aligned with those of the company and its shareholders, which can lead to more cooperation and teamwork, he said and added employees who own shares in the company may benefit from the appreciation of the stock over time, which can improve their overall financial well-being.Recently for the first time in the country's history, bankers are getting a chance to participate in the ownership. This opportunity has been created by a private commercial bank - Midland Bank Limited.The board of directors of the bank has approved 7.14 per cent of the total IPO shares for the employees of the bank under the 'Employee Share Purchase Plan'.This share will be released on February 16. Share can be bought till February 23 in accordance with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Public Issue) Rules which were amended in 2015. The proceeds from the sale of shares will be invested in government securities and secondary markets besides meeting the IPO expenses.Khan who is also former managing director of Mutual trust Bank said by spreading ownership more widely, companies can help ensure that decision is made in the best interests of all stakeholders, rather than just a small group of executives or outside investors.When contacted Bangladesh Bank's executive director spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque said as per central bank rules commercial banks can do it. Under employee benefit programme banks can do it if it is acceptable to them."We do not see any problem with this", he said.The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's executive director and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said as per public issue 2015 amendments banks can offer their employees a maximum 15 per cent of their initial public offering shares.The BSEC rules also permit the banks can give their shares to their employees. He said by this time few insurance companies already offered their employees stock shares.