Sunday, 12 February, 2023, 10:56 AM
AL stages union level peace rallies to counter BNP

Published : Sunday, 12 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League's (AL) union level peace rallies across the country were held on Saturday as part of its year-long organisational programmes  ahead of the upcoming 12th general elections.

Central AL leaders attended the rallies along with the local leaders and activists.

AL insiders said that the peace rally programme was announced against BNP-Jamaat evil forces' terror-anarchy and conspiratorial politics. Central, district, city and upazila AL leaders and running and former public representatives participated in the peace rallies organized at the union level across the country.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader had called upon the party's leaders, supporters and countrymen at all levels to participate in the peace rallies.

According to AL office, some 53 central leaders of AL were given responsibilities in 40 districts and they participated in those rallies.
AL central executive committee member Safura Begum Rumi participated in the peace rallies of Lalmonirhat district, AL Treasurer HN Ashikur Rahman, AL Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Central Executive Committee member Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia were in the unions of Rangpur division.

AL Organizing Secretary and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon was in Joypurhat district, AL Health and Population Affairs Secretary Rokeya Sultana at Bogura and AL member Shakhawat Hossain Shafiq was in Naogaon district rallies.
In Rajshahi, Presidium Member and City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and central committee member Begum Akhtar Jahan were present there.

Central committee member Marina Jahan was in Sirajganj, central committee member Nurul Islam Thandu in Pabna, central committee member Parveen Zaman Kalpana in Jhenaidah, AL Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque in Jessore and central AL central committee member Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee was in Magura.

Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Mashrafe Bin Mortuza was in Narail, Central Committee Member Md Amirul Islam Milan in Bagerhat, AL Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and central committee member Gloria Sarkar Jharna were in Khulna.
AL Industry and Commerce Affairs Secretary Siddiqur Rahman was in Barguna, Organizing Secretary Afzal Hossain in Patuakhali, central committee members Abul Hasnat Abdullah and Anisur Rahman were in Barisal district rallies.

AL central member Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu was in Pirojpur, AL Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque and Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa were in Tangail, central member Tarana Halim in Manikganj, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das in Munshiganj, AL Presidium Member Simin Hossain Rimi in Gazipur and central member Sanjida Khanam was in Narsingdi district rallies.

Meanwhile, AL Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain in Rajbari district and Presidium Member Abdur Rahman attended at Faridpur district rallies.

Besides, AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim participated in the union level rallies of Gopalganj district.

AL Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and central members Anwar Hossain and Shahabuddin Farazi were in Madaripur district.

AL central member Iqbal Hossain Apu was in Shariatpur, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam in Jamalpur, central member Marufa Akhtar Popi was in Sherpur, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil and central member Raymond Areng were in Netrokona district rallies.

AL Law Affairs Secretary Najibullah Hero attended the peace rally in Brahmanbaria, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur in Cumilla North, Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni and Information and Research Affairs Secretary Salim Mahmud were in Chandpur district rallies.

AL Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily participated in Laxmipur district rallies.




